Realme 11 5G Gets an Affordable Variant With Over $100 Discount

Realme 11 5G has made its way to new markets around the globe, but alongside that, we have also received a brand new variant that is cheaper wit only a few compromises in specifications, such as the camera and charging speed.

This new affordable variant is called the Realme 11x 5G and it’s starting out in India for now. It has mostly the same specifications as its non-X counterpart, including a 6.72-inch IPS LCD that runs at a smooth 120Hz refresh rate with a 1080p resolution.

The MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset is also no different. This is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, though there is no micro SD card slot for expansion. The software side is based on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

What’s different is the main camera module, which is now a 64MP unit instead of the 108MP sensor on the Realme 11 5G. This is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera has also been downgraded from 16MP to 8MP.

ALSO READ Realme 11 4G and 5G Launched Starting at $286

The 5,000 mAh battery remains unchanged, but the 67W wired charging has been replaced with 33W, which is still not slow by any means.

As for pricing, the Realme 11x 5G will have a starting price of $180, which is over $100 cheaper than the regular Realme 11 5G. This version will be available in Purple Dawn and Midnight Black color options.

ALSO READ Realme GT Neo 5 SE Arrives With 144Hz Screen and 100W Charging for $305

Realme 11x 5G Specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+

MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC2

Mali G57 MC2 OS : Android 13, Realme UI 4.0

: Android 13, Realme UI 4.0 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G Display : 6.72″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz

: Memory : RAM :8 GB Internal : 128 GB Card slot : No

: Camera : Rear (Dual) : 64 MP, f/1.8, 25mm ( wide ) , 1/2″, 0.7µm, PDAF

2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ) Front : 8 MP, f/2.1, 26mm ( wide )

: Colors: Midnight Black, Purple Dawn

Midnight Black, Purple Dawn Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

: 5,000 mAh, 33W fast charging Price: $180

Via: Gsmarena