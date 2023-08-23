STARZPLAY and German International Broadcaster DW Partner Up to Launch Global Docuseries ‘US and THEM’

STARZPLAY, the rapidly expanding streaming platform of Pakistan, is delighted to unveil another collaboration with Deutsche Welle (DW) to deliver the exciting documentary series, “Us and Them,” right to your screens.

After the amazing response by viewers to popular DW series, namely ‘#PakistanIs’ and ‘HER: Women in Asia,’ ‘US and THEM’ promises to be another fan favorite with its unique direction and valuable insights.

The docuseries provides a deep and moving understanding of families worldwide. It portrays personal struggles that resonate universally, serving as a reflection of the contemporary era.

The world that young people grow up in today is very different from the world their parents knew. Things like moving to new places, figuring out who you are, or finding the right person to be with often lead to disagreements and not really understanding each other, especially between different age groups. This lack of understanding doesn’t just separate families on a small level; it also creates divisions in societies on a larger scale.

“Us and Them is a collection of real-life stories that would be relatable to audiences around the globe, and we are glad to have brought the format to Pakistan where this series can spark a positive discussion and debate,” shared DW’s Distribution Manager Asia, Daniel Schulz.

“Having a partner like STARZPLAY has enabled us to reach millions of people across Pakistan, and we hope to bring more international content that is entertaining yet informative at its core for their viewers”, added Sukena Rizvi, Distribution Executive for DW in Pakistan.

This docuseries presents an opportunity for meaningful dialogue, prompting audiences to engage in conversations about the generational divide that often remains unspoken.

By shining a light on the shared challenges and dreams that tie us together across ages, “Us and Them” offers a chance for healing and connection. The stories of resilience, growth, and transformation showcased in the series inspire hope for a future where these divisions can be bridged through empathy, open communication, and the willingness to learn from one another.

Chairman Cinepax Group Arif BaigMohamed stated: “Partnering with a quality broadcaster such as DW has been a fruitful journey so far. The ideas they bring to life with their series are not only informative and insightful but also resonate very much with our viewers.”

US and THEM is available to stream on starzplay.com and the STARZPLAY app for all viewers. Keep a lookout for more collaborations, international releases, and important updates this year on STARZPLAY.