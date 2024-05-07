Sindh to Crack Down on Unregistered Vehicles From May 10

Sindh Information Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, has issued a stern warning to owners of unregistered vehicles across the province, announcing that a crackdown will commence on May 10, leading to the impoundment of non-compliant vehicles.

Addressing the media during a press conference in Karachi, Minister Memon outlined the details of the impending crackdown and emphasized the importance of compliance with vehicle registration laws.

Minister Memon commenced by urging owners of both motorcycles and cars to expedite the registration process for their vehicles to avoid facing penalties from the provincial excise department. With the deadline set for May 10, he stressed the need for prompt action to ensure full compliance with vehicle registration requirements.

Highlighting the risks associated with unregistered vehicles, Minister Memon underscored their frequent involvement in criminal activities, including theft, smuggling, and other illicit operations. He emphasized that cracking down on such vehicles is essential to maintain law and order on the roads and protect citizens from potential harm.

To facilitate the registration process, Minister Memon urged citizens to collect their original number plates promptly from the excise department, ensuring that their vehicles comply with legal requirements. He warned that failure to register vehicles by the deadline would result in the immediate impoundment of unregistered vehicles found on the roads.

In addition to addressing the issue of unregistered vehicles, Minister Memon highlighted the government’s efforts to enhance security measures in educational institutions. He commended the support of the Sindh Police in combating drug-related crimes and emphasized the need for collaborative action to address the challenges effectively.

Furthermore, Minister Memon provided insights into recent law enforcement operations aimed at combating crime and drug trafficking. He revealed that over the past month and a half, authorities have filed approximately 1,122 FIRs and confiscated nearly 900 kilograms of heroin in various operations across the province.