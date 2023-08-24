Gold Prices Steady Despite Dollar Crossing 300 Against Rupee

The price of gold in Pakistan remained unchanged on Thursday at Rs. 232,600 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) stood at Rs. 232,600 while the price of 10 grams remained at Rs. 199,417.

Barring yesterday’s decline, the price of the precious metal has been on an upward trend for the past many days.

In the opening two days of the week i.e. Monday and Tuesday, the price of gold has risen by Rs. 7,700 per tola. While during the last week, the price went up by Rs. 5,000 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.3 percent at $1,919.07 per ounce by 0956 GMT, while the US gold futures remained unchanged at $1,947.40.