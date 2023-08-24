Haris Rauf Narrowly Misses Shaheen’s Record of Most Wickets in First 23 ODIs

Renowned pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been considered an integral part of the national team across all three formats since his debut, due to his wicket-taking ability.

The skills of the left-arm pacer to swing the ball both ways, especially with the new ball, has turned into a weapon for delivering early breakthroughs for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old also holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the first 23 ODIs, leaving many legendary bowlers behind on the list.

The stylish fast bowler has taken a total of 47 wickets in the first 23 ODI matches of his career at an average of 22.02, and taken a four-wicket haul on six occasions.

Following closely on the list is Hasan Ali, who has taken 46 wickets with an average of 22.17. Haris Rauf takes the third spot on the list, having taken 44 wickets.

Former pacer, Wahab Riaz is fourth on the list with 40 wickets to his name, while the legendary pacer, Sarfaraz Nawaz had 40 wickets at an economy rate of 3.77 at the same stage of his career.