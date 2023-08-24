Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Haris Rauf Narrowly Misses Shaheen’s Record of Most Wickets in First 23 ODIs

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Aug 24, 2023 | 5:30 pm

Renowned pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has been considered an integral part of the national team across all three formats since his debut, due to his wicket-taking ability.

The skills of the left-arm pacer to swing the ball both ways, especially with the new ball, has turned into a weapon for delivering early breakthroughs for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old also holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in the first 23 ODIs, leaving many legendary bowlers behind on the list.

The stylish fast bowler has taken a total of 47 wickets in the first 23 ODI matches of his career at an average of 22.02, and taken a four-wicket haul on six occasions.

Following closely on the list is Hasan Ali, who has taken 46 wickets with an average of 22.17. Haris Rauf takes the third spot on the list, having taken 44 wickets.

Former pacer, Wahab Riaz is fourth on the list with 40 wickets to his name, while the legendary pacer, Sarfaraz Nawaz had 40 wickets at an economy rate of 3.77 at the same stage of his career.

Bowler,  Wickets  Average   Economy Rate  4W
Shaheen Afridi 47 22.02 5.33 6
Hasan Ali 46 22.17 5.28 3
Haris Rauf   44 25.47 5.75 4
Wahab Riaz 40 23.32 5.23 1
Sarfaraz Nawaz 39 20.05 3.77 3
Shoaib Akhtar 38 21.13 4.29 1
Saqlain Mushtaq 38 23.15 4.49 1
Waqar Younis 37 18.59 3.93 4
Junaid Khan 37 22.83 4.79 2

 

Imad Ali Jan

>