Peshawar Zalmi Owner Javed Afridi Announces Jobs for Heroes of Chairlift Incident

Peshawar Zalmi Chairman, Javed Afridi, has announced jobs and rewards for the heroes of the recent Battagram chairlift incident.

The incident saw Sahib Khan and his team put their lives at risk to save a group of school students and a teacher trapped on a malfunctioning chairlift in Battagram.

Expressing his admiration, Javed Afridi took to Twitter and wrote, “An incredible sense of bravery and belief. Their example of courage and bravery serves as a lesson to us all.”

Javed Afridi further added that in their fearless pursuit to save others, they not only served humanity but also gifted moments of pride and joy to the entire nation.

Incredible Sense of Bravery & Belief.

Example of their Courage & Bravery is a Lesson to us all. I'd be happy to help them with some job options for both the individuals & their relative plus a surprise award for them. https://t.co/f9MQQQndL9 — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) August 23, 2023

In recognition of their selfless efforts for humanity, Afridi revealed that he has plans to reward both Sahib Khan and his friend with jobs and a surprise reward.

Earlier this week, eight people, including seven students and a teacher, were rescued by the Pakistan Army and locals after being trapped in a cable car for several hours.

After the rescue operation, caretaker Prime Minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, also lauded the efforts of the armed forces, rescue teams, and locals for their humanity.

“Great teamwork by the military, rescue departments, district administration, as well as the local people,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.