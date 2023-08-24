Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Have the Brightest Screen of All Time

Reports about Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra suggest a shift to a flat screen, which is a departure from the Ultra series but aligns with the trend observed in non-Ultra models recently.

Fresh details about the S24 Ultra’s display have emerged from the reputable source, Ice Universe. The report talks about the flagship phone’s screen and its both positive and negative, so let’s begin with the positive.

Record Breaking Brightness

According to this leak, the S24 Ultra is expected to boast a maximum or peak brightness exceeding 2,200 nits. This level of brightness is undeniably remarkable. To put it into perspective, the peak brightness of the S23 Ultra stands at 1,750 nits, which was already very high. Needless to say, this is going to break all brightness records.

But the screen is going to have a disappointing downside too.

The Bad News

As per Ice Universe’s information, the S24 Ultra’s bezels are anticipated to resemble the proportions of the Galaxy A54, which is quite unappealing on a flagship device. Not only that, but these bezels will maintain symmetry only in pairs, as evident from the illustration: both the left and right will measure 3.42mm, while the top and bottom will be 3mm thick.

The question arises as to why uniformity in bezel size across all sides hasn’t been implemented. The rationale remains uncertain. This approach is entirely feasible, a point exemplified by Apple’s consistent achievements, often utilizing panels manufactured by Samsung.

Moreover, the recent endeavors of Nothing have showcased that achieving complete symmetry in bezel dimensions is achievable even at more affordable price ranges, provided it’s a priority for the manufacturer.

This means that the S24 Ultra is going to have a screen-to-body ratio that is regrettably underwhelming, measuring at 88%. This is the lowest of all Samsung flagships since the Galaxy S10, which came out in 2019.

