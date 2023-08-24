Samsung Launches Its Insanely Big Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor

During Gamescom 2023, Samsung confirmed the official launch of its flagship gaming monitor, the Odyssey Neo G9 57″. This behemoth of a monitor was originally unveiled back during CES 2023 in January.

The Odyssey Neo G9 57″, also known as G95NC, boasts a VA-type LCD panel with an impressive resolution of 7680 x 2160 and a curvature of 1000R. This results in a 32:9 aspect ratio display, which essentially makes it as big as two 16:9 4K displays combined.

It’s important to note that the 57-inch measurement is directly linked to the ultra-wide aspect ratio and should not be directly compared with displays featuring alternative aspect ratios.

Despite being this big and having a massive resolution on top of that, the monitor is still able to pull off an impressive 240Hz refresh rate. This means that there are approximately 4 billion pixels on the screen that are refreshing every second.

Enabling this astonishing combination of resolution and refresh rate, the G95NC is equipped with a combination of DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1 interfaces. Although the exact bandwidth of these connectors isn’t explicitly specified by Samsung, it’s noteworthy that presently no connector exists that inherently supports such a colossal data transfer rate (exceeding 100Gbps) without the utilization of Display Stream Compression – a capability that this monitor does indeed possess.

Despite the absence of a contemporary OLED panel, the G95NC incorporates Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology complemented by mini-LED backlighting. This configuration embraces 2392 local dimming zones and attains VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, ensuring enhanced visual fidelity. Furthermore, the panel attains a swift 1ms response time (GTG) and is furnished with a matte coating for reduced glare.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 57″ is set to go for sale in October for $2500.

