Justice Ibrahim Sworn in as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court

Justice Mohammad Ibrahim Khan took the oath of office as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court on Friday. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Governor’s House, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali administering the oath. The event was graced by the presence of the Chief Minister, judges of the high court, lawyers, caretaker ministers, government officials, and other dignitaries.

The appointment was approved by the President on 22 August, based on the recommendation of the Judicial Commission for judges’ appointment under Article 175-A(13) of the Constitution. Justice Ibrahim Khan has been serving as the acting chief justice since 6 July 2023.

ALSO READ Punjab Governor Orders Universities to Put More Effort Into Stopping Sexual Harassment

The position of the Peshawar High Court’s chief justice became vacant due to the elevation of the then-chief justice, Musarrat Hilali, to the Supreme Court.

With a distinguished career, Justice Ibrahim Khan earned a solid reputation within legal circles for his fearless and impartial decisions. He was elevated to the high court as an additional judge on 11 August 2016 and later confirmed as a judge on 1 June 2018.

Born on 15 April 1962 in Swabi, Justice Ibrahim Khan’s retirement is scheduled for 14 April 2024. His journey in the legal field began with an LLB from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar, in May 1984. After practicing law for nearly eight years, he joined the judicial service, assuming various significant judicial roles.

One of his notable achievements was leading the judicial inquiry into the tragic 2014 Peshawar Army Public School massacre, meticulously examining the perspectives of 102 affected individuals, including bereaved parents and government officials. The resulting comprehensive 525-page report was submitted to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ Over 1 Million Pakistanis Have Moved to Gulf Countries Since April 2022

Throughout his career, Justice Ibrahim Khan also contributed as a lecturer at the International Islamic University, Islamabad, and the Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar.