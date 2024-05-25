How to Watch Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming

Pakistan team will take on England in the second T20I match of the four-match series at Edgbaston, Birmingham to prepare for the T20 World Cup that will commence next month in the USA and the Caribbean.
The series will act as a stepping stone to test the Pakistan men’s team before the showpiece event as it is one of the most challenging tours the Men in Green will face on their arduous journey to the World Cup.
Babar Azam’s side recently suffered a 2-2 draw at home in the T20 series against New Zealand’s C-team where serious questions were raised on the team’s performance throughout the series.
However, following a stuttering start where the Pakistan team lost their first match against Ireland, Babar’s men displayed resilience and made a comeback as they clinched the series by 2-1.
This series can test the team’s true potential and weaknesses as they face the defending champions of the T20 World Cup.
Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I live stream will be available for Pakistani users on Tapmad and Tamasha, while the fans can also watch the action on A Sports HD on their television screens. England vs Pakistan live stream will also be available for worldwide fans on various live stream platforms.
Mobile Streaming:
|Sr. No.
|Live Streaming Platform
|Android
|IOS
|1.
|Tapmad
|LINK
|LINK
|2.
|Tamasha
|LINK
|LINK
Web Streaming:
|1.
|Tapmad TV
|LINK
|2.
|Tamasha
|LINK
TV Streaming
|1.
|A Sports
|—-
|Region
|Platform
|North America
|Willow TV
|India
|Fancode & Sony Liv
|UK
|BBC Two (On TV)
|Rest of the World
|Sports Central
|Caribbean
|FlowSports
|New Zealand
|SkySports
|Africa
|SuperSport Cricket