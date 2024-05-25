Pakistan’s Likely Playing XI in 2nd T20I vs England

Pakistan is set to face England in the second T20I at Edgbaston on May 25, following a washout in the first match of the four-game series due to heavy rain. This match holds significant importance for both teams as they seek to gain momentum in the series.

Skipper Babar Azam is expected to anchor the batting lineup from the crucial one-down position. His role will be pivotal in stabilizing the innings and providing a solid foundation for the middle-order hitters.

Opening the innings, the team faces a choice between the young Saim Ayub or the dynamic Usman Khan, alongside the consistent Mohammad Rizwan. Such an opening partnership can be crucial in setting the tone against a formidable England bowling attack.

Pakistan can opt for a strong pace attack, with four seamers including Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and the experienced Mohammad Amir.

With this combination of seasoned and young talent, Pakistan aims to exploit the conditions at Edgbaston and counter England’s strong batting lineup. The outcome of this match could set the tone for the rest of the series and also the T20 World Cup next month, making it a highly anticipated encounter.

The Men in Green will play the third T20 match in Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on May 28 while the last match of the series will take place in London, ‘The Oval’ on May 30.

Expected Playing XI