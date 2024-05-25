IAC and e-Creatorz Sign an Agreement to Implement eDU SMARTZ Academic ERP at IAC for Enhanced Education Management

The Institute for Art & Culture (IAC) and e-Cretorz have allied to implement ‘eDU SMARTZ’, a leading Academic ERP Solution in Pakistan.

In this regard, a contract was signed by The Pro Vice-Chancellor IAC, Professor Dr. Shabbar Atiq and, CEO e-Creatorz Mr. Sameer Shamsi at IAC on 15th May 2024.

The Chancellor IAC Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua expressed his best wishes for a successful & earliest deployment of this advanced ERP, a 360 Degree One-Click Academic Control, to benefit the faculty, students, and all processes in the best interest of the institution.

Introduction of e-Creatorz

e-Creatorz (Pvt) Ltd. (EC) is a renowned software house in Pakistan with a backing of 35 Years of ICT experience that concentrates on providing turn-key solutions for organizations.

EC provides customized solutions that are attractive yet functional, professional yet efficient to cater to the diverse and unique requirements of Small to Medium-sized Enterprises, large organizations, Governments, and multinationals. These solutions are implemented in the Telecom, Banking, Education, Trading, Services industry, Operational Management, Chain Management, Textile, and Government sectors.

One of our prominent solutions for the Academia Industry is eDU SMARTZ Academic ERP which is a combination of Campus Management + Learning Management + Financial Management + Human Resource Management. This combination allows any institution to keep a check on Academic Affairs with Interactive experience, Faculty and Revenue/Progress financially. eDU SMARTZ best fits Universities recognized by HEC, Colleges and Schools.

Introduction of IAC

The Institute for Art & Culture (IAC) is a leading Federally Chartered, HEC-recognized Degree Awarding Institution of Pakistan. Since 2018, under the visionary leadership of Chancellor IAC Mr. Muhammad Faisal Janjua, IAC has embarked on a mission to nurture the creative talent of students across Pakistan and beyond, by laying a strong foundation for achieving unparalleled excellence in various multifaceted areas of arts, culture, and technology.

The IAC aspires to nurture and cultivate artistic and creative thinking that is not just innovative but also critical and effective. It’s committed to offering a rich and diverse experience to its students, giving them access to global perspectives, substantial research opportunities, and a comprehensive education that perfectly blends traditional learning with practical co-curricular activities.

The International Academic Consortium (IAC) offers dynamic international associations, an outstanding research environment, and a significant interdisciplinary educational portfolio that synergizes the best of campus and hands-on experience for our students.

It has also established several notable centers, including the Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC), where students are encouraged to work on new projects leading to the launch of new businesses. The Center for Climate and Environmental Research (CCER) conducts research on climate disasters in collaboration with provincial and federal agencies.

Additionally, the Center for Energy, Environment, and Economy (CEEE) allows students and researchers to work on relevant issues to find solutions in collaboration with global partners, particularly in the UAE.

Furthermore, the Center for Well-Being and Positive Psychology focuses on personality grooming and moral conduct. Various Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) have been signed under these centers, facilitating regular workshops, seminars, and industry visits, enhancing the educational and professional development of our students.

The Job Placement Centre at IAC is working tirelessly to provide employment opportunities to the students during their final year, & fully committed to provide best quality talent, in demand, to the local & international industry (especially in Healthcare, Hospitality & Real Estate sectors).

The ‘Trainee Architect Program’(TAP) is a signature capacity-building Training Initiative by Job Placement Centre (IAC), through its profound strategic partnership with Global Human Capital (GHC), the reputable HR services provider.

The qualified trainee prospects get trained by leading Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) at International Architectural Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (IACPL) formed under the ambit of ORIC Department of IAC. Through this unique program; a free 6-week practical capacity building training is offered by highly experienced international and local professionals to enable promising young talent to qualify for the international and national jobs.

The training provides latest technology platform & tools, and practical exposure to real-time design and execution of international mega projects. Completion of training provides a potential opportunity for jobs within our group of companies, locally or internationally, and also an option of subsidized master’s degree program at IAC Lahore in more than six specialized sectors

Currently, almost 1,400 + students are enrolled in the IAC in different academic programs of Six Schools.