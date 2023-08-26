Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Gets a Classy Space Themed Model

Samsung has introduced a fresh and distinctive iteration of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, titled the “Astro Edition.” Drawing inspiration from the astrolabe, an age-old instrument utilized by scientists and explorers to ascertain time and navigate their paths, this edition pays homage to historical navigation tools.

This release holds special significance as this is the first time an exclusive edition watch is headed to the Middle East and North Africa.

Samsung says that the astrolabe was chosen for this watch as it “symbolizes the region’s legacy of scientific and innovative contributions, particularly in time, astronomy, and mathematics”.

Samsung’s regional director Omar Saheb says:

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition is a testament and tribute to the Middle East’s innovators and their historical prominence in the fields of mathematics, science, and innovation, while simultaneously setting the stage for the region’s future pioneers.

Exclusively offered in the 47mm size, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition introduces a distinctive “Black Astro” bezel, accompanied by an extra fabric strap. This edition also includes a collection of Astro Edition keepsakes, along with the hallmark exclusive software features and watch faces.

ALSO READ Samsung Launches Its Insanely Big Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor

Notably, these additions comprise a compass and lunar and solar tracking functionalities. Moreover, choosing the Astro Edition grants access to Samsung’s VIP exclusive promotion store.

Enthusiasts in various MENA markets, including UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye, and Morocco, will be able to acquire the Astro Edition watch.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra to Have the Brightest Screen of All Time

Starting later today, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Astro Edition can be ordered via Samsung’s website. Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Via: Gsmarena