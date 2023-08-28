Man Arrested for Brutally Torturing His Father Over Property Dispute

The authorities have taken a man into custody after he mercilessly tortured his elderly father during a property dispute. The distressing video of the brutal assault recently went viral on social media.

The accused, identified as Fahad Rasool, conspired with an accomplice named Tayyab to storm into the residence of Ghulam Rasool. The perpetrators not only looted valuable items and cash but also physically and emotionally abused Ghulam Rasool. The victim’s brother was also targeted in the attack.

Fahad Rasool and Tayyab forcibly laid Ghulam Rasool on the ground, relentlessly beating and kicking him. The attackers went so far as to threaten the elderly man’s life, suggesting that his body might be disposed of in a nearby canal. Shockingly, Fahad’s wife was present during the assault and participated in the verbal abuse.

The distressing commotion attracted neighbors who intervened, saving Ghulam Rasool from further harm. The neighbors locked the assailants in a room and called the police.

The police apprehended both Fahad Rasool and Tayyab. A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by Ghulam Rasool.