PIA CBA’s Homes Get Raided During Protests Against Privatization and Pay Hikes

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has witnessed intensified turmoil as police authorities conducted raids at the homes of PIA CBA (Collective Bargaining Agreement) leaders.

The raids followed the ongoing protests staged by the PIA CBA People’s Unity against the impending privatization of the national airline and their demand for increased salaries. The raids, executed in the PIA Township, were carried out in the presence of airline security officers.

The PIA administration responded to the protests by filing cases against the participating employees. Law enforcement and airport security officials conducted thorough searches during the raids.

Reports suggest that the CBA leaders’ families faced harassment during these operations, as stated by one of the CBA leaders to the media. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the arrests of any CBA People’s Unity or Officers Association’s office-bearers.

This development unfolded shortly after the PIA administration decided to take legal action against protesting employees. Sources indicate that the administration invoked the Pakistan Essential Services (Maintenance) Act 1952 which bans gatherings, protests, and sit-ins by employees of essential services. As tensions escalate, the PIA Action Committee of Employees has declared the closure of booking offices nationwide as part of their ongoing protests.