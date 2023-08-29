Complete Guide to Asia Cup 2023 – Schedule, Squads, and Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the Asia Cup 2023, which is set to enthrall the cricket fans in the region. The tournament holds immense significance as it brings together some of the best cricketing nations from the Asian continent to compete for supremacy.

Hosts Pakistan, defending champions Sri Lanka, former champions India, underdogs Afghanistan and Bangladesh, and the ever-improving Nepal, will battle for supremacy and be crowned as the champions of Asia.

Here’s everything you need to know about Asia Cup 2023:

Asia Cup History

The Asia Cup holds a rich history of cricketing rivalries, camaraderie, and exceptional performances. The tournament was first held in 1984 in Sharjah, UAE, featuring Pakistan, India, and Sri Lanka.

Over the years, it has evolved into a prestigious event, becoming an integral part of the cricketing calendar in the Asian region. The Asia Cup has seen several memorable moments, iconic matches, and remarkable individual performances that have left a lasting impact on the cricketing world.

India has won the most titles in the tournament history with seven trophies while Sri Lanka is second with six, including last year’s win in UAE. Pakistan cricket team has won two titles, in 2000 and 2012.

Pakistan played Sri Lanka in the final last year, which was played in the T20 format.

Country Titles India 7 Sri Lanka 6 Pakistan 2 Bangladesh Finalists (2) Afghanistan Super fours (1)

Asia Cup 2023 Format

The tournament will kick off with a round-robin group stage, consisting of six teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the Super 4s stage, where they will compete against each other in a round-robin format once again.

The top two teams from the Super 4s will battle it out in the final for the coveted Asia Cup title.

The tournament will be played in the 50-over format, unlike the previous edition which was held in the T20 format.

Asia Cup Venues

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be played across two countries and four venues. Pakistan, the hosts of the tournament will hold four matches, three in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore and one in Multan Cricket Stadium, which will be the host of the opening encounter between Pakistan and Nepal.

Furthermore, the rest of the matches will be held in Sri Lanka in Colombo and Kandy. The final of the tournament will be played in Colombo.

Asia Cup Schedule

According to the Asia Cup 2023 schedule, the tournament will begin on 30 August 2023, with the host nation Pakistan taking on Nepal in the opening match. The highly anticipated final is set to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on 17 September 2023.

Here is the full schedule:

Date Group Stage Venue 30 August Pakistan Vs. Nepal Multan 31 August Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka Kandy 2 September Pakistan Vs. India Kandy 3 September Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan Lahore 4 September India Vs. Nepal Kandy 5 September Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka Lahore Super 4s 6 September A1 v B2 Lahore 9 September B1 v B2 Colombo 10 September A1 v A2 Colombo 12 September A2 v B1 Colombo 14 September A1 v B1 Colombo 15 September A2 v B2 Colombo 17 September Final Colombo

Groups

The participating teams in the Asia Cup 2023 have been divided into two groups. These groups promise intense clashes as each team strives to secure their spot in the Super 4s.

Group A Group B Pakistan Afghanistan India Sri Lanka Nepal Bangladesh

Squads

The squads for the Asia Cup 2023 are filled with top-tier talent from across the Asian cricketing nations. Each team will feature a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talents, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

Here are all the squads:

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Abdullah Shafique Faheem Ashraf Fakhar Zaman Haris Rauf Iftikhar Ahmed Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Haris (wk) Mohammad Nawaz Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Mohammad Wasim Jr Naseem Shah Salman Ali Agha Saud Shakeel Shaheen Afridi Usama Mir Tayyab Tahir (Reserve)

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c) Hardik Pandya (vc) Virat Kohli Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul (wk) Shubman Gill Suryakumar Yadav Tilak Varma Ishan Kishan (wk) Ravindra Jadeja Axar Patel Shardul Thakur Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Mohammad Siraj Kuldeep Yadav Prasidh Krishna Sanju Samson (Reserve)

Nepal Squad

Rohit Paudel (c) Kushal Bhurtel Aasif Sheikh Bhim Sharki Kushal Malla Aarif Sheikh Dipendra Singh Airee Gulshan Jha Sompal Kami Karan KC Sandeep Lamichhane Lalit Rajbanshi Pratish GC Mousom Dhakal Sundeep Jora Kishore Mahato Arjun Saud

Bangladesh Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (c) Litton Kumer Das Najmul Hossain Shanto Towhid Hridoy Mushfiqur Rahim Afif Hossain Dhrubo Mehidy Hasan Miraz Taskin Ahmed Hasan Mahmud Mustafizur Rahman Shoriful Islam Nasum Ahmed Shak Mahedi Hasan Naim Sheikh Shamim Hossain Tanzid Hasan Tamim Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan Squad

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c) Rahmanullah Gurbaz Ibrahim Zadran Riaz Hassan Rahmat Shah Najibullah Zadran Mohammad Nabi Ikram Alikhil Rashid Khan Gulbadin Naib Karim Janat Abdul Rahman Sharafuddin Ashraf Mujeeb ur Rahman Noor Ahmad Suliman Safi Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka Squad

Dasun Shanaka (c) Pathum Nissanaka Dimuth Karunaratne Kusal Janith Perera Kusal Mendis (vc) Charith Asalanka Dhananjaya de Silva Sadeera Samarawickrama Maheesh Theekshana Dunith Wellalage Matheesha Pathirana Kasun Rajitha Dushan Hemantha Binura Fernando Pramod Madushan

Asia Cup Live Streaming

Cricket fans around the world can catch all the action from the Asia Cup 2023 through various live-streaming platforms. The Asia Cup live score will also be available on prosports.pk

The matches will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and A-Sports, ensuring that fans can enjoy the matches from the comfort of their homes. For online viewers, the tournament will be available for live streaming on platforms like Tapmad and Tamasha, enabling fans to watch the matches on their smartphones, tablets, and other devices.