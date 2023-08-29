Nubia’s Next Flagship Phone to Feature a Huge DSLR Like Camera

ZTE stands out due to its inclusion of 35mm lenses in the primary cameras of select flagship models, such as the Nubia Z50S Pro and the older Axon 40 Ultra, popular for its under-screen selfie camera.

The company appears poised to take a progressive leap forward by introducing a 35mm camera equipped with a 1-inch type sensor, which would result in a massive camera bump, at least on the prototype.

A snapshot posted by popular tipster Digital Chat Station showcases the prototype in question for an upcoming Nubia flagship positioned beside the existing Nubia Z50S Pro.

This image effectively highlights the notable increase in size required for both the lens and resultant camera module in order to accommodate the larger 1-inch sensor, as opposed to the current 1/1.49-inch sensor found in the Z50S Pro.

The Chinese tipster further mentions that the depicted phone employs the Sony IMX989 sensor and indicates that Nubia intends to launch this phone once it successfully refines its production capacity.

Setting aside the prominent camera housing, both phones exhibit an indistinguishable appearance, including the arrangement of buttons. This could potentially be a glimpse of the forthcoming Nubia Z50S Ultra.

That being said, there is no confirmation on what this phone is going to be called or when it will be released to the public. As with Nubia’s other launches, this one will most likely start off in China and then land in the international market after a few months.