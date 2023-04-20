ZTE Axon 40 Lite Brings 50MP Camera and Fast Charging for $221

It appears ZTE has no plans to launch a vanilla phone in its Axon 40 series anytime soon. Now we are getting the Axon 40 Lite after an Axon 40 Pro, Axon 40 Ultra, and others.

As the name says, the Axon 40 Lite is a budget phone powered by a Unisoc chipset and featuring the dated Android 12 OS.

Design and Display

The phone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor onboard and two large camera modules in the back as well as a vertical strip labeled with “50MP”. The device weighs 182 grams and has dimensions of 163.0 x 74.0 x 8.3mm.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the phone is powered by a budget Unisoc T616 chipset and you can have up to 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, which is expandable through an SD card.

The Axon 40 Lite boots Android 12 with ZTE’s MyOS on top.

Cameras

The two camera cutouts in the back include three different lenses. There is a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide unit, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is no word on video recording, but the phone is likely capable of capturing 1080p clips at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,500 mAh battery brings support for 22.5W fast charging through a USB C port.

ZTE Axon 40 Lite has a starting price of $221 (converted) in Mexico.

ZTE Axon 40 Lite Specifications