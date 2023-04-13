ZTE Axon 50 Ultra and Axon Pad Launched With Satellite Messaging and Hardware Level Security

Earlier today, ZTE unveiled its latest Axon flagship smartphone and tablet – the Axon 50 Ultra and Axon Tab – during a major launch event in China. Both devices come equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, support 80W charging, and run on ZTE’s MyOS 13.
ZTE Axon 50 Ultra
The Axon 50 Ultra boasts two-way satellite messaging capabilities over the BeiDou satellite (BDS) infrastructure, allowing users to send and receive SMS messages in areas with poor network connectivity.
It features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, along with LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a ZTE-developed security chip with hardware-level encryption.
The Axon 50 Ultra features a 6.67″ curved AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It boasts a 64MP Sony IMX787 main sensor with OIS, a 50MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide cam. The phone runs on ZTE’s MyOS 13 on top of Android 13 and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
However, pricing and availability details were not disclosed.
Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- CPU: Octa-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.75 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Adreno 730
- OS: Android 13, MyOS
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.67″ AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 144Hz, 1B colors, HDR10+
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB
- Internal: 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Triple): 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.3″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
50 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom
50 MP, (ultrawide), PDAF
- Front: 13MP
- Colors: Black
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 80W fast charging
- Price: N/A
ZTE Axon Pad
On the other hand, the ZTE Axon Pad is a 12.1-inch Android tablet with a 1,600 x 2,560 px resolution IPS LCD that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It also runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and comes with ZTE’s security chip.
Additionally, the tablet supports 5G connectivity and stylus input, while a smart magnetic keyboard is available as a separate purchase.
The Axon Pad boasts a 10,000 mAh battery with 80W charging and runs on ZTE’s MyOS 13, which is based on Android 13. At a thickness of only 6.5mm and a weight of 605 grams, it is incredibly lightweight.
Just like the Axon 50 Ultra, pricing, and availability are yet to be revealed for the Axon Pad as well.