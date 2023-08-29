Pakistan’s Playing XI for Asia Cup Clash Against Nepal Announced

Skipper Babar Azam has finalized a formidable playing 11 for the first match of the Asia Cup which is set to take place against Nepal in Multan tomorrow at 2:30 pm.

Pakistan and Nepal are set to kick off the Asia Cup 2023 at the iconic Multan Cricket Stadium tomorrow. The stage is set for an enthralling encounter as skipper Babar Azam unveils his final playing XI for the inaugural match.

Babar Azam’s strategic choices are evident in the lineup. The dynamic all-rounder duo of Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz will spearhead Pakistan’s spin attack, while the pace department boasts an intimidating trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf. This combination promises a challenging proposition for Nepal’s batting order.

The batting lineup showcases a mix of experience and flair. The opening duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq aims to provide a strong foundation, backed by the steady presence of Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmad, and the dependable wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Cricket enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly looking towards Multan Cricket Stadium which is bound to witness the contest tomorrow setting the tone for the exciting Asia Cup ahead.