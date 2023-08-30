TCL Launches Phones With Paper Like Screens For Eye Comfort

A few years back, TCL introduced its innovative NxtPaper display technology, centered around enhancing eye comfort and minimizing glare. Interestingly, it also boasts resistance to fingerprints, while ensuring vibrant color reproduction.

This year, the company progressed to unveil version 2.0 of this technology, although its presence is still limited to a handful of products – specifically, three tablets and one convertible laptop. It is finally coming to smartphones with the new TCL 40 NxtPaper and TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G handsets.

TCL 40 NxtPaper

The TCL 40 NxtPaper boasts a 6.78” LCD display with a high refresh rate of 90Hz, featuring a Full HD+ resolution within a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Notably, it incorporates a specialized e-reader mode that gracefully transitions the UI into grayscale, providing a more eye-friendly reading experience.

In a particularly intriguing functionality, this device can double as a notepad, facilitated by an optional case equipped with a T-Pen stylus. The NxtPaper technology encompasses multiple layers, one of which remarkably emulates the tactile sensation of using a genuine pen and paper while employing the stylus.

Powering the phone is the Helio G88 chipset, coupled with a substantial 8 GB of RAM (expandable by up to 8GB of virtual RAM) and 256 GB of storage. For those requiring additional space, a microSD slot is conveniently available, incorporated into a triple card slot that accommodates 2 SIM cards alongside the microSD card.

Incorporating a triple camera system, the arrangement features a 50MP primary module (equipped with a 1/2.76” sensor and 0.64µm pixels) and a 5MP ultra-wide lens offering a broad 115° field of view as well as a 2MP macro module to round off the setup.

At the front, a 32MP sensor (with a 1/3.45” sensor size and 0.65µm pixels) captures selfies and facilitates video calls. The primary rear and front cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Powering up this device is supported by 33W fast charging, utilizing the USB-PD 3.0 protocol, for its capacious 5,010 mAh battery. Reaching 50% charge is attainable in just about thirty minutes, while a full battery recharge takes approximately 100 minutes. The retail package includes both the 33W charger and a USB-C 2.0 cable.

The TCL 40 NxtPaper will launch in Europe for a starting price of $215.

TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G

True to its moniker, the TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G seamlessly integrates the company’s renowned eye-comfort display technology with the added prowess of 5G connectivity.

Despite being a slightly more compact screen at 6.6 inches, it maintains its hallmark high refresh rate of 90Hz and keeps support for the T-Pen stylus. While sporting an HD+ resolution (20:9), the display’s adaptability to varying light conditions is retained through a standard NxtPaper feature that adjusts the color temperature.

Emphasizing the provision of cutting-edge connectivity at a reasonable cost, the device relies on the Dimensity 6020 chipset, coupled with a substantial 256 GB storage capacity. However, the RAM allocation has been reduced to 6 GB (with an additional 6GB virtual capacity). With a dual card slot, users can opt for two SIM cards or one SIM card along with a microSD card.

Both phones are pre-installed with Android 13, featuring the distinctive NxtPaper UI. TCL guarantees at least one major operating system update along with security patches for a minimum of two years. While the potential for more updates remains a possibility, such decisions will be made in due course.

The 5G variant maintains a triple camera arrangement, headlined by a substantial 50MP main module, featuring a 1/2.76” sensor size and 0.64µm pixel dimensions. Supporting this, there’s a 2MP macro camera and an additional 2MP depth sensor situated at the rear.

Notably, the selfie camera has been pared down to an 8MP sensor. Both the front and rear cameras are confined to recording 1080p videos at a frame rate of 30fps.

Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, this device enables 15W charging support, though there is no supporting charging brick in the box.

The TCL 40 NxtPaper 5G will cost a little more than its non-5G sibling at $270.