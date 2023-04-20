TCL 4K QLED TV Launched With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Gaming Features, and More

The C74 TV series by TCL has been recently released in Europe, featuring QLED 4K devices available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch sizes, while 86-inch and 98-inch models are scheduled to launch in May.

These latest televisions showcase Full Array Local Dimming (FALD), enabling a maximum of 1,000 nits HDR brightness for clearer and more vivid picture quality. Additionally, TCL has incorporated advanced features such as AiPQ 3.0 Processor, 4K HDR Pro 1000, and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro, delivering smooth and lifelike images and colors for an enhanced viewing experience.

The C74 or C745 TV series boasts the Google TV interface, granting users easy access to popular apps like Netflix and Disney+. With Chromecast, viewers can cast content from their mobile device onto the TV and control the device using voice commands from Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

TCL’s Game Master Pro 2.0 also comes with multiple tools to heighten the gaming experience, including Shadow Enhancement, VRR, ALLM, and a 240Hz Game Accelerator that boosts the frame rate.

As for connectivity, the TCL C74 TV series features four HDMI 2.1, HDMI eARC, and USB 2.0 ports, providing plenty of options to choose from. The TV is equipped with two 15W built-in speakers that support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X.

The TCL C74 TV series has made its debut in the UK and EU, with the 55-inch model priced at £649 or €799. The 65-inch model is available for £799, whereas the 75-inch model is priced at £1099. Those seeking an even larger screen can look forward to the 85-inch and 98-inch models, which will become available in May and will be priced at £1599 and £3599, respectively.