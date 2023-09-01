AIOU Opens Admissions for Multiple Programs

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has officially declared the commencement of admissions for the second phase of the Autumn 2023 semester, with applications opening today.

In this phase, AIOU is offering a diverse range of programs catering to a wide spectrum of educational aspirations. These include the Associate Degree in Arts (BA General), Associate Degree in Commerce (B.Com), Associate Degree in Education, BS (ODL) programs, as well as 1.5, 2.5, and 4-year B.Ed programs. Additionally, there are postgraduate diploma and certificate courses available, as per a news release from the institution.

ALSO READ Switzerland Announces Scholarships for Pakistani Students

Prospective students can access the admission forms and comprehensive prospectuses for all these programs conveniently via the university’s official website, streamlining the application process.

For those interested in the Associate Degree programs (BA and B.Com) as well as the B.Ed program, admission forms are readily obtainable at the University’s Regional Offices and SWIFT Centres situated across the entire country.