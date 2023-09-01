Karachi Airport Gets Modern Baggage Scanner

By Asma Sajid | Published Sep 1, 2023 | 11:01 am

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a significant development aimed at bolstering aviation security and streamlining passenger processes, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi proudly unveiled its new state-of-the-art hold baggage scanning machine.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the United Kingdom (UK)’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, marked a pivotal moment in the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Britain’s civil aviation authorities.

The High Commissioner herself demonstrated the machine’s capabilities by scanning a passenger’s baggage. This advanced technology is expected to dramatically reduce processing times, especially for travelers heading to the UK and other Western destinations, where hold baggage often undergoes a second scan after boarding cards are issued.

ALSO READ

The ceremony drew a distinguished crowd, including Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) Khaqan Murtaza, Director Security and Vigilance Shahid Qadir, senior officials from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, and representatives from the Airport Security Force (ASF).

During a media interaction, the British High Commissioner expressed optimism regarding the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the UK. She confirmed that technical discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both countries had successfully concluded, paving the way for smoother air travel.

ALSO READ

DGCAA, Khaqan Murtaza, hinted at positive outcomes from recent talks with the European Commission in Brussels, suggesting potential news regarding Pakistani airlines’ flights to the UK and Europe in the near future. He also disclosed that a visit from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team was expected in November, with favorable results anticipated.

Air Commodore (R) Shahid Qadir, the PCAA Director of Security and Vigilance, emphasized that the 20 percent additional security procedures previously applied to flights bound for the UK, EU, and other Western countries would no longer be necessary, saving valuable time for all stakeholders involved.

lens

17 Pakistani Street Foods You Must Try Before Turning 30
Read more in lens

proproperty

Illegal Housing Boom: Peshawar’s Agricultural Land at Risk
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>