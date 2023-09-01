Karachi Airport Gets Modern Baggage Scanner

In a significant development aimed at bolstering aviation security and streamlining passenger processes, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi proudly unveiled its new state-of-the-art hold baggage scanning machine.

The inauguration ceremony, graced by the United Kingdom (UK)’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, marked a pivotal moment in the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Britain’s civil aviation authorities.

The High Commissioner herself demonstrated the machine’s capabilities by scanning a passenger’s baggage. This advanced technology is expected to dramatically reduce processing times, especially for travelers heading to the UK and other Western destinations, where hold baggage often undergoes a second scan after boarding cards are issued.

The ceremony drew a distinguished crowd, including Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (DGCAA) Khaqan Murtaza, Director Security and Vigilance Shahid Qadir, senior officials from Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, and representatives from the Airport Security Force (ASF).

During a media interaction, the British High Commissioner expressed optimism regarding the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the UK. She confirmed that technical discussions between the civil aviation authorities of both countries had successfully concluded, paving the way for smoother air travel.

ALSO READ Long-Term Structural Reforms Stressed for Sustainable Energy Pricing

DGCAA, Khaqan Murtaza, hinted at positive outcomes from recent talks with the European Commission in Brussels, suggesting potential news regarding Pakistani airlines’ flights to the UK and Europe in the near future. He also disclosed that a visit from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) team was expected in November, with favorable results anticipated.

Air Commodore (R) Shahid Qadir, the PCAA Director of Security and Vigilance, emphasized that the 20 percent additional security procedures previously applied to flights bound for the UK, EU, and other Western countries would no longer be necessary, saving valuable time for all stakeholders involved.