Fact Check: Is PIA Management Under Investigation for Money Laundering?

A letter circulating in some sections of electronic and social media today claiming that FBR has filed a complaint with FIA of government fund misappropriation against senior PIA officials.

According to the statement issued by FBR, the letter is a fake document.

The statement read, “To begin with, no such letter has been issued to FIA by the Large Taxpayers’ Office Karachi of FBR. The letter also incorrectly claims that the senior officials of PIA are allegedly involved in the embezzlement of state funds for “personal gain”.”

It is worth noting that FBR has never made this claim against any officer of PIA. It is pertinent to mention that due to cash flow issues, PIA is facing difficulties in payments of due taxes and this problem is being dealt with as per law by officials of both FBR and PIA during various interactions and meetings.

“However, due to the default in fulfillment of commitments by PIA, FBR has frozen its bank accounts. Negotiations are underway with PIA officials for resolution of the issues. FBR, being the primary revenue collection agency of the Federal Government, is fully cognizant of current economic challenges facing the country and particularly PIA,” added the statement.

“It is, thus, fully committed to delivering on its statutory role and, in the process comply with all requisite rules and regulations while ensuring revenue generation,” said the FBR.