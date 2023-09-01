You Can Face 5 Years in Jail and Rs. 50 Lac Fine for Using Unofficial Map of Pakistan

In a move aimed at bolstering national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Pakistan’s government has unveiled a new political map, supported by legislation, and issued a stern warning against the use or dissemination of unofficial or incorrect maps of the country.

Under the recently enacted Surveying and Mapping (Amendment) Act, 2020, severe penalties have been established for any violations related to maps of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways is Shifting its Network to Solar Power to Save Billions

The government has noted that there is a lack of awareness among the general public regarding the significance and utility of Pakistan’s new political map, which serves as a crucial cartographic representation delineating the country’s administrative and political boundaries.

The legislation now prohibits the printing, display, dissemination, or use of unofficial or incorrect maps of Pakistan. Those found in violation of this law could face imprisonment for up to five years, a fine of Rs. 5 million, or both.

ALSO READ Election Commission Announces Major Update on General Elections

The official document accompanying the law emphasizes the map’s role in reinforcing national identity and fostering a sense of belonging among citizens. It also highlights seven new distinguishing features, including a marked working boundary, setting it apart from the previous political map.

The government has called upon all citizens to exclusively use the official map of Pakistan, available on the Survey of Pakistan’s website, as a means of upholding the nation’s sovereignty. This legislative move comes as a response to geopolitical tensions, particularly in the context of the Indian government’s actions in the region.