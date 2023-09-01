News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Railways to Convert Stations and Facilities to Solar Power to Save Billions

Published Sep 1, 2023
Pakistan Railways | Train stopped to buy yoghurt

Pakistan Railways (PR) will switch all field formations — stations, offices, workshops, and factories — to solar electricity to optimize its finances.

The department wants to switch 99 formations, including major railway stations, nine divisional headquarters, and other vital offices, to solar power in the first phase.

This strategy is expected to save Rs. 1.8 billion in the first phase. More stations, offices, and other facilities will be added in subsequent phases. During a department meeting, the PR Chairman Mazhar Ali Shah stated:

We will shift the railway network to solar power on a priority basis, as we have appointed Nespak as our consultant in this regard. Shifting to solar in Phase 1, we will save Rs. 1.8 billion.

The PR chairman said the government has chosen 99 facilities for solarization with a capacity of 33.326 megawatts in the first phase.

He stressed the project’s timely completion, adding that the PR and Nespak have also appointed dedicated focal persons to ensure a seamless transition.


>