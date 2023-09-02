Teacher Fractures 10-Year-Old Girl’s Hand for Uniform Violation

In a distressing incident in the Qadirpur Ran area of Multan, 10-year-old Sameera has fallen victim to severe physical abuse by her teacher for attending school without the proper uniform.

The student fractured her hand as a result. Currently, Sameera is receiving medical treatment at the Irus Clinic and Rehabilitation (IRH) Center.

ALSO READ Punjab Reports Over a Thousand Accidents in Last 24 Hours

Sindh took proactive measures on Thursday by prohibiting physical punishment for students within its schools. This includes a stern warning to schools: fail to comply and the registration will be canceled. Parents have also been urged to report such incidents to the provincial education department.

Another similar incident happened in Jhelum, where a school teacher was arrested after a video of him torturing two girls went viral on social media. The teacher, identified as Abu Bakar, was taken into custody, and legal proceedings against him have been initiated.