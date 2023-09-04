Govt to Take Strict Action Against Electricity Thieves: PM Kakar

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Monday said the government will take strict action against electricity thieves.

The prime minister gave these remarks while presiding over a detailed briefing on the power sector in Islamabad. He was briefed regarding the overall electricity generation potential, installed capacity, actual generation, and power distribution, according to State Radio.

ALSO READ ECNEC Approves Emergency Plan for Polio Eradication

The premier directed that renewable and hydel sources should be prioritized in future power generation projects. He said that effective measures should be taken to reduce the losses of distribution companies.

Kakar directed that a comprehensive plan should be presented for the implementation of the transformer metering project.

He also directed immediate action against the defaulters of electricity dues in collaboration with the provinces and law enforcement agencies and added that no exception should be made in action against electricity defaulters and electricity thieves.

The prime minister also directed that plans should be evolved and submitted under the guidance of experts for small hydel projects. He said such projects will not only generate low-cost electricity but also help in reducing the adverse impacts of climate change.

The premier further said that local coal should be preferred instead of expensive imported coal in coal power projects. He directed that work on the construction of 2,400 MW solar power projects should be initiated as soon as possible while ensuring transparency in the entire process.

He added the government will take all possible steps to reduce the circular debt of the power sector.