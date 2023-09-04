Stats Prove Pakistan as One of the Best Fielding Teams in the World

Pakistan stands as the second-best fielding side in the world with a catch accuracy of 81.6%.

In the world of cricket, good fielding is crucial for success. After the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Pakistan has made a remarkable comeback upgrading its fielding standards. Pakistan now stands as the second-best team globally with an impressive 81.6% catch rate. This incredible achievement is due to the hard work and dedication of players. Shadab Khan, known for his acrobatic catches, and Mohammad Rizwan, whose quick reflexes behind the stumps have set new fielding standards.

England leads the pack with an 82.8% catch efficiency, showing their commitment to fielding excellence. Other teams like New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the West Indies also have commendable figures.

India, famous for batting and bowling, ranks second to last with a 75.1% catch efficiency, just above Afghanistan. This highlights the changing nature of ODI cricket and the importance of all-round performance.

Pakistan’s journey from poor fielding to a top-tier fielding side is an inspiring story, as they have ended the dark era of their fielding.