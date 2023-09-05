FBR Sets Up Two New Check Posts to Stop Smuggling

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has established two new check posts in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to stop the smuggling of goods.

A notification issued by FBR on Tuesday said that the check posts are being established in the exercise of the powers conferred by rule 69F of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

ALSO READ Govt to Make Listing At PSX More Attractive for Companies

The Kohala Bridge check post for Muzafarabad Azad Jammu Kashmir Exit will cover the areas of Expressway Road, Old Murree/GT Road, Murree along with Bhurban Road till Bharakaho. The check post will also have two mobile squads.

The Nakodar Check Post Mangla Road Mirpur Kashmir Exit will cover Mangla Road, Dina Bypass, GT Road, Jehlum, Dhaan Gali towards Kalar Syedan, Rawalpindi. The check post will also have a mobile squad.