Here’s When Pakistan Vs. India Super 4s Asia Cup 2023 Clash Will be Played

Pakistan and India have qualified for the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 after finishing first and second in the Group A points table, respectively.

The Men in Green secured a comfortable 238-run win in their first game against Nepal, while the match against India was washed out due to persistent rain in Kandy.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, on the other hand, earned three points in their group-stage games after defeating Nepal by 10 wickets in the rain-affected encounter.

Meanwhile, both neighboring countries will once again come face to face against each other on September 10 with the venue yet to be finalized. The match was scheduled to take place in Colombo but the venue is likely to be changed due to bad weather forecast in the city. The match is likely to take place in Hambantota.

Every team will play three matches in the Super Four stage, with two teams yet to be confirmed from Group B, featuring Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Currently, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh each have won one match, with the former locking horns against Afghanistan today at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here is the schedule for Pakistan’s Super Four stage matches.