India Announces Strong Squad for Cricket World Cup 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the final 15-man squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup, scheduled to start on October 5 in India.

As per the announced squad, the name of KL Rahul is among the 15-member squad while Sanju Samson has missed out. Rohit Sharma will lead the Men in Blue in the event.

Both Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna, currently representing India in Sri Lanka for the ongoing Asia Cup 2023, have been left out of the World Cup squad.

Experienced spinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin failed to make the cut in the Ajit Agarkar-announced Indian squad for the mega event.

As per the media report, the omission of these star performers has raised eyebrows, especially given their consistent contributions during the ongoing season.

Here is the complete squad for India for the World Cup 2023.