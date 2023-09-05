Private School Principal Arrested for Allegedly Raping Women

The principal of a private school in Karachi’s Gulshan-i-Hadeed area has been detained by authorities following shocking allegations of rape and blackmail, as revealed by local police officials.

Steel Town police Station House Officer (SHO), Nand Lal, disclosed on Monday that the school principal was taken into custody after explicit videos depicting the alleged rape incidents began circulating widely on social media platforms.

The disturbing case came to light when a technician stumbled upon these videos while repairing a CCTV camera at the principal’s school. Approximately 20-25 videos were subsequently uploaded to social media, shedding light on the horrifying situation.

According to SHO Nand Lal, the culprit had admitted to sexually assaulting women after enticing them with the promise of employment and then recording the encounters to blackmail his victims.

In a startling turn of events, a man reportedly demanded Rs1 million in extortion from the school principal after obtaining one of these incriminating videos. The SHO did not provide details on how the alleged extortionist obtained the video. However, the principal had already filed an application at Malir City Police Station, seeking action against the individual involved.

The police intervened before any agreement between the two parties was reached, leading to the detention of the school principal. A first information report (FIR) will be filed against him on behalf of the state, as none of the women who were allegedly victimized by him have approached the police thus far.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hassan Sardar, confirmed that 25 videos were discovered in the possession of the suspect, and five of the women who were allegedly subjected to sexual assault have been identified.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori swiftly took notice of the appalling incident, demanding a report from the Sindh school education secretary. The governor urged the Karachi additional inspector general to take decisive action against those found guilty.

Furthermore, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP), Riffat Mukhtar Raja has personally taken interest in the case, seeking comprehensive details from the Malir SSP. He has directed the police to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the matter to deliver justice to the victims.