Pakistan’s Babar Azam became the fastest captain to score 2,000 ODI runs, breaking Virat Kohli’s record.

Babar achieved this remarkable milestone in just 31 innings as captain, surpassing the previous record held by India’s Virat Kohli, who reached 2,000 ODI runs in 36 innings.

Babar Azam’s extraordinary feat came during the first match of the Super 4s round of the Asia Cup, where Pakistan faced off against Bangladesh. Babar Azam only scored 17 runs in his today’s innings but the first few runs propelled him above Virat Kohli on the chart.

The star batter showcased his class and consistency on the field, cementing his reputation as one of the finest modern-day cricketers.

Babar’s achievement not only underscores his individual brilliance but also highlights his ability to lead the Pakistan cricket team from the front. His vital runs have helped Pakistan rise to the glory in the world of ODI cricket.