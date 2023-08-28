Realme GT5 Launched With 24GB RAM and Insanely Fast 240W Charging

Realme’s highly potent smartphone has made its timely debut – in essence, the Realme GT5 can be succinctly described by highlighting its flagship variant, boasting an impressive 24 GB of RAM and an ultra-swift 240W fast charging capability.

Notably, this top-tier model is only marginally pricier than the base variant, which, though more restrained, maintains its prowess.

Design and Display

The screen is a flat 6.74-inch AMOLED panel, sporting a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels (20:9 aspect ratio). This display showcases a 10-bit color rendition, covering the entire DCI-P3 color gamut. With a peak luminance of 1,400 nits, it adopts a 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming mechanism.

The display operates at a fluid 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, the workload on the Adreno GPU is lightened, thanks to its pairing with the X7 display chip, which employs frame insertion to enhance the game’s frames per second (FPS).

The Snapdragon logo on the back has an LED strip in the back that can light up in 24 different colors and has 5 different levels of brightness.

Internals and Storage

Both versions of the phone are powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip but differ in terms of memory configurations. The 150W version offers up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, but if that isn’t enough for you, you can get up to 24 GB RAM and 1 TB storage with the 240W edition.

The software side brings Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Cameras

Moving to the rear of the device, there is a 50MP primary camera housing a Sony IMX890 sensor (1/1.56″ in size). This 24mm lens possesses an f/1.9 aperture and is equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS). Adjacent to it resides a 112° ultra-wide camera boasting an 8MP resolution, complemented by a 2MP macro module.

On the front, the selfie camera employs a 16MP sensor (S5K3P9).

Battery and Pricing

The two different charging systems are coupled with varying battery capacities: 5,240mAh for the 150W option and 4,600mAh for the 240W version.

When the battery is fully depleted, a mere 80 seconds of plugging it in will yield a 20% charge on a 240W phone. Meanwhile, the 150W iteration is no less impressive – despite the necessity to replenish a larger battery capacity, it can accelerate to 50% charge in just 7 minutes.

The Realme GT5 (150W) has a starting price of $410 in China while the 240W edition costs $520.

Realme GT5 Specifications