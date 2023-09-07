Suzuki Launches Car Financing Offer With “Savings” of Up to Rs. 600,000

New car demand due to inflation and high prices is quite lean nowadays. As such, the auto industry is struggling to make sales, especially those that cost upwards of Rs. 3 million.

To tackle this issue, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched a new financing offer. The ad claims that the customers will be able to “save” up to Rs. 600,000. The details of the offer are as follows:

As can be seen above, Suzuki is only offering this facility on Alto AGS, Wagon R VXL, Cultus VXL, and Swift GLX CVT. All of these variants have an on-road cost of well over Rs. 3 million.

Interestingly, savings of over Rs. 600,000 are only available on Suzuki Cultus VXL. The Swift GLX has the lowest amount of savings at just under Rs. 400,000.

Furthermore, given that it is a bank financing offer with markup, the overall value of the cars will be well over their Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP). With that caveat, there is a big question mark on the value proposition of this “savings” offer.