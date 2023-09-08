How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh U16 SAFF Championship Semi-Final Live

In a highly anticipated clash at the Under-16 SAFF Championship 2023, Pakistan is set to lock horns with Bangladesh today in a thrilling semifinal showdown. Both teams have displayed remarkable prowess on the field throughout the tournament, and this match promises to be a true spectacle for football fans.

Pakistan’s journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of impressive. They navigated through the group stage with remarkable victories over Bhutan, whom they defeated 2-1, and the Maldives, whom they outclassed with a convincing 3-0 win.

The young Pakistani squad’s stellar performances have earned them a well-deserved spot in the penultimate stage of the championship.

On the other side of the pitch, Bangladesh demonstrated their mettle with a hard-fought victory over Nepal, winning 1-0, but faced a setback against a formidable Indian team, losing 1-0. Nevertheless, their determined efforts have seen them secure a spot in the semifinals, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter against Pakistan.

Match Timings

Pakistan will go head-to-head against Bangladesh at the Changlimithang Stadium in the semi-final today. The match will go live at 5:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh 8 September 2023 5:45 PM Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Bangladesh live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Sportzworkz.