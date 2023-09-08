Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh U16 SAFF Championship Semi-Final Live

By Sports Desk | Published Sep 8, 2023 | 12:25 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

In a highly anticipated clash at the Under-16 SAFF Championship 2023, Pakistan is set to lock horns with Bangladesh today in a thrilling semifinal showdown. Both teams have displayed remarkable prowess on the field throughout the tournament, and this match promises to be a true spectacle for football fans.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s journey to the semifinals has been nothing short of impressive. They navigated through the group stage with remarkable victories over Bhutan, whom they defeated 2-1, and the Maldives, whom they outclassed with a convincing 3-0 win.

The young Pakistani squad’s stellar performances have earned them a well-deserved spot in the penultimate stage of the championship.

On the other side of the pitch, Bangladesh demonstrated their mettle with a hard-fought victory over Nepal, winning 1-0, but faced a setback against a formidable Indian team, losing 1-0. Nevertheless, their determined efforts have seen them secure a spot in the semifinals, setting the stage for an intriguing encounter against Pakistan.

ALSO READ

Match Timings

Pakistan will go head-to-head against Bangladesh at the Changlimithang Stadium in the semi-final today. The match will go live at 5:45 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh 8 September 2023 5:45 PM Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu

Live Stream

The Pakistan vs. Bangladesh live stream will be available for football fans in Pakistan on the YouTube channel, Sportzworkz. 

Sportzworkz LINK

Sports Desk

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>