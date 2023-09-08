Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Mohammad Haris Set to Participate in BPL After Signing Direct Deal

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 8, 2023 | 10:08 pm

Chattogram Challengers have signed a direct deal with emerging Pakistani wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Haris, for the upcoming season of the BPL.

Mohammad Haris is set to join Chattogram Challengers as a notable addition to their batting lineup for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 season. Haris is known for his explosive batting performances, showcasing his talent as both a reliable wicket-keeper and a dynamic batter.

As the current winning captain of the Emerging Asia Cup 2023, Mohammad Haris brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team. His inclusion promises to bolster Chattogram Challengers’ performance in the upcoming tournament, making them a formidable contender to watch.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam had signed a deal to showcase his batting prowess in the BPL earlier. Mohammad Haris is also ready to follow in his footsteps and participate in the T20 league in Bangladesh.

>