Umm-e-Hani Takes a Screamer Against South Africa [Video]

Pakistani cricketer Umm-e-Hani took a stunning catch in the first ODI match against South Africa to send centurion Marizanne Kapp back to the hut.

At National Stadium Karachi, Pakistan faced off against South Africa in the first One Day International (ODI) of the series. While Pakistan couldn’t secure a victory, 27-year-old Umm-e-Hani, stole the spotlight with her exceptional fielding prowess.

The moment that turned heads came when South African batter Marizanne Kapp reached a remarkable century. However, her century celebration was short-lived as she was dismissed off a delivery by Nahsra Sandhu, thanks to an extraordinary catch by Umm-e-Hani.

Umm-e-Hani with a splendid effort in the deep to end Marizanne Kapp's fine knock

Positioned deep at mid-wicket, Umm-e-Hani exhibited extraordinary agility and anticipation. With sheer determination, she dove forward to snatch the ball from the air, sending Marizanne Kapp back to the pavilion to the astonishment of spectators and teammates alike.