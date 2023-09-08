Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Umm-e-Hani Takes a Screamer Against South Africa [Video]

By Ayna Dua | Published Sep 8, 2023 | 11:15 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistani cricketer Umm-e-Hani took a stunning catch in the first ODI match against South Africa to send centurion Marizanne Kapp back to the hut.

At National Stadium Karachi, Pakistan faced off against South Africa in the first One Day International (ODI) of the series. While Pakistan couldn’t secure a victory, 27-year-old Umm-e-Hani, stole the spotlight with her exceptional fielding prowess.

ALSO READ

The moment that turned heads came when South African batter Marizanne Kapp reached a remarkable century. However, her century celebration was short-lived as she was dismissed off a delivery by Nahsra Sandhu, thanks to an extraordinary catch by Umm-e-Hani.

ALSO READ

Positioned deep at mid-wicket, Umm-e-Hani exhibited extraordinary agility and anticipation. With sheer determination, she dove forward to snatch the ball from the air, sending Marizanne Kapp back to the pavilion to the astonishment of spectators and teammates alike.

Ayna Dua

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>