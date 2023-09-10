Ex-MPA Caught Stealing Electricity for Farmhouse with 15 Air Conditioners

A former Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA has been caught stealing electricity for his farmhouse by Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) officials.

According to a report in Dawn, MEPCO officials raided the farmhouse of former PPP MPA Mumtaz Ali Chang in Sadiqabad on Saturday and detected electricity theft.

During the raid, carried out with the help of local police, the officials disconnected the meter installed at the farmhouse and removed the illegal connections.

The report further highlights that the 15-acre farmhouse had 15 air conditioners, in addition to other electronic appliances. According to officials, a detection bill and fine will be issued after the load is evaluated.

In a separate raid, a coordinator of ex-MNA Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar was also found stealing power for his house.

Distribution companies have intensified action against electricity thieves in recent days. This comes after countrywide protests erupted across the country over inflated power bills.

Recently, a huge number of people, including former MNA and politicians were found to be involved in electricity theft in Lahore. Lahore Electricity Supply Company (LESCO), in a major operation against power thieves, caught 330 individuals, including former MNA Mehr Saeed Zafar Padhiar and two ex-district council chairmen.