How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India Live Streaming – Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match

Arch-rivals Pakistan and India are set to clash in the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2023 today at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka

The Babar Azam-led side will be looking to continue their fine run of form and register their second win in the Super 4s stage. Pakistan earlier defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their opening game of the Super 4s.

Meanwhile, India will be hoping to capitalize on their win against Nepal and continue progressing as the tournament heads towards the business end.

The two sides met earlier in the competition with both teams sharing the points after the match was abandoned due to rain. India had scored 266 in their innings as they lost all 10 wickets, but Pakistan was unable to at due to persistent rain.

It is expected that the full match will be completed this time around, with a special reserve day implemented in case the match is affected by rain or bad weather conditions.

Pakistan’s Line-up:

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan (vc) Fakhar Zaman Imam-ul-Haq Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Salman Ali Agha Iftikhar Ahmed Faheem Ashraf Shaheen Afridi Naseem Shah Haris Rauf

Match Timings

Thblockbuster Pakistan-India Super 4s match in the Aisa Cup 2023 will take place at R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka with the game starting at 2:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. India 10 September 2023 2:30 PM R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. India live streaming will be available for cricket fans in Pakistan at Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports and Ten Sports.