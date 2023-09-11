Selfless Locals Rescue Missing Foreign Paraglider in Hunza

A paragliding pilot from Slovakia, Eric Dufour, was rescued from the outskirts of Meadows Bulolo, Karimabad, Hunza, at an altitude of 4800 meters.

According to media reports, Eric was involved in an accident yesterday, which left him stranded at a precarious height of more than four thousand meters.

Shortly after his distress signal was identified, local volunteers from the Hunza region rallied to initiate a rescue mission for the foreign paragliding pilot.

Among the brave volunteers were Sherazi Nasir and Sameer Uddin, who led the rescue operation, trekking overnight and arriving first on the scene to rescue Eric.

Their quick efforts and efficient management were crucial in executing what is being described as one of the fastest rescue operations for such incidents in the region.

These heroic efforts from Sherazi and Sameer have not only shed a positive light on the region but also on the wider areas of Gilgit Baltistan and Pakistan.