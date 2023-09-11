WAPDA Under Fire After Sending Exorbitant Bills to Mosques Across Pakistan

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has come under scrutiny for imposing inflated electricity bills on mosques across the country, a move that has raised eyebrows within religious communities. The bills include various taxes unrelated to places of worship, causing financial strain on these sacred institutions.

The gravity of the situation became evident when mosque Imams were compelled to appeal to Namazis (Worshipers) for ‘Chanda’ donations, as the electricity bills reached exorbitant levels, surpassing the normal donations typically collected during Friday prayers.

The Imams announced this issue over mosque loudspeakers, seeking the support of the community to cover the soaring electricity expenses incurred during the scorching months of May, June, July, and August. With crowded mosques during prayer times, especially on Fridays, air conditioning systems must remain operational, further contributing to the soaring bills.

It’s crucial to note that mosques and other places of worship do not engage in income generation or commercial activities. In some instances, shops within mosque premises are rented out to cover expenses, including salaries for Imams, Khadims, utility bills, and maintenance costs.

However, the standard electricity bills include numerous taxes, often unknown to the average citizen. It is widely considered unfair to collect such taxes from worship places like mosques, churches, temples, Imambargas, and other sacred sites.

When reached for comment, a senior WAPDA official in Mareer Hassan cited government policy and expressed his inability to grant exemptions for mosque bills, as they are charged at residential rates. He indicated his intention to raise the issue with higher authorities, hoping for a favorable resolution.

It’s worth noting that mosques also face similar challenges in winter when frigid water from taps makes ablution difficult for Namazis. Gas companies are urged to review their winter tariff structures to prevent such inconveniences. The controversy surrounding WAPDA’s mosque billing highlights the need for a reevaluation of policies affecting places of worship and the essential services they provide to their communities.