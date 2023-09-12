OGDCL Brings Nashpa-11 Well Into Production Stream

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced that the Nashpa-11 well has been successfully tested, completed, and brought into the production stream.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that this development is the result of its in-house expertise. The well was drilled to a depth of 4,485 meters, targeting the hydrocarbon potential within the Lumshiwal, Hangu, and Lockhart formations.

“Presently, these formations are yielding 830 BPD of oil and 1.0 MMSCFD of gas through a 32/64″ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 520 PSI. As of September 11, 2023, the well has been connected to the OGDCL Nashpa plant through a 1.8 Km flow line, and gas is being injected into the SNGPL network,” it added.

The notice further highlighted that this venture is a collaborative effort where OGDCL stands as the operator, holding a 56.45 percent stake. The partnership also involves Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), which holds a 28.55 percent share, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with a 15 percent share.