Pakistan Unveils Players for Preparatory Camp for Next Month’s FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has unveiled the list of players who will be attending the preliminary camp in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

Pakistan is set to face Cambodia in two matches, with the first match taking place in Cambodia on October 12, while the second leg will be played in Pakistan on October 17.

The preparatory camp will see 40 players training for the much-anticipated match with the overseas players will be invited to the camp based on their availability.

U23 players who recently participated in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualification held in Bahrain will be joining the camp directly upon their arrival back in Pakistan.

Last month, the Pakistan Football Federation hinted that Jinnah Stadium in Islamabad would host the crucial 2nd-leg depending on FIFA’s approval.

Here is the complete list of the players for the preliminary camp.