DFSK to Launch Electric Car in Pakistan Priced Over Rs. 1 Crore

Regal Automobile (DFSK) is planning to debut its first battery electric vehicle (BEV), Seres 3, in Pakistan on mid-October 23.

According to an official notification, Seres 3 will initially be sold as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) at Rs. 11.8 million. The booking amount will be Rs. 5,000,000 with a 90-day delivery estimate. With a 49.34 kWh battery, this EV will be able to travel over 40o km on a single charge.

Eventually, the automaker will launch Seres 3 as a locally assembled vehicle in Pakistan at Rs. 9.6 million, and you’ll be able to book it for Rs. 3 million. The delivery of the locally assembled model is tentatively scheduled for March 2024. Powering the locally assembled Seres 3 will be the same powertrain as the CBU.

DFSK Seres 3 will compete with the MG ZS EV and it does not have any other direct competitors. Being fully electric, Seres 3 will have decent power. The electric motor makes 160 hp and 300 Nm of torque.

The Seres 3 has advanced features such as various driver-assistance features, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, etc.

Although, with a price over Rs. 1 crore, Seres 3 will appeal to a small niche of car buyers.