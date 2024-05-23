Poco F6 and F6 Pro Flagship Killers Reach Global Market

The Poco F5 and F5 Pro, popular mid-range models from last year, stood out for their impressive performance and display quality, offering exceptional value for money despite a few shortcomings.

Now, Xiaomi is introducing the F6 duo, which addresses and improves upon the areas where the F5 series fell short.

Poco F6

The Xiaomi Poco F6 comes with a flagship-grade Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Manufactured on a 4nm TSMC process, it includes the latest Cortex-X4 and Adreno 725, delivering significantly higher performance than the 7+ Gen 2 chip found in the F5.

The base memory configuration remains at 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, but this year, Xiaomi offers an optional upgrade to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, featuring LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

The F5 display featured vibrant colors, and while the 1080p+ resolution was adequate, the F6 takes it further with a 1.5K display (approximately 1200p+). It boasts a 6.67” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision. The display can reach up to 1,200 nits in high brightness mode, with a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, and uses 1,920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming.

In terms of durability, the F5 was decent but not outstanding. The Poco F6 improves on this with an IP64 rating (up from IP53) and Gorilla Glass Victus (up from GG5).

One aspect that received less attention was the camera setup. The primary module incorporates a Sony IMX882 sensor, boasting 50MP resolution with 0.7µm pixels, which is similar to the pixel size of the 64MP sensor in the previous model. However, it retains OIS functionality. The 8MP camera remains largely unchanged from last year. There is a slight enhancement in the selfie camera, now featuring a 20MP sensor compared to the previous 16MP.

Moreover, while the F5 boasts a robust 5,000 mAh battery and 67W charging capability, the F6 enhances the offering with faster charging at 90W (still limited to wired charging).

The Poco F6 has a starting price of $380 and is available in Black, Titanium, and Green colors.

Poco F6 Pro

The Poco F6 Pro stands out as a more premium variant with several distinct advantages over its standard counterpart. Firstly, it utilizes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Despite being a generation older than the 8s, it offers superior GPU performance, and its higher clock speeds ensure competitive CPU performance. This marks a significant generational leap compared to the F5 Pro, which was equipped with the older 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

In terms of memory configurations, options include 12 GB RAM with 256 GB or 512 GB storage, with an additional 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage variant available, albeit exclusively in select markets. Once again, LPDD5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage are employed.

Another enhancement compared to the F6 is the improved 6.67-inch 1440p+ display, which boasts a higher peak brightness of 4,000 nits (with high brightness mode remaining at 1,200 nits) and faster 3,840Hz PWM dimming. Notably, this display utilizes a 12-bit OLED panel.

While the camera sees a notable upgrade from the previous model, it’s not positioned as a dedicated camera phone. The primary module now features a 50MP sensor with larger 1.0µm pixels (up from 64MP 0.7µm) and a brighter f/1.6 aperture (compared to f/1.8), supplemented by OIS. However, the ultra-wide camera remains an 8MP unit, and there is no telephoto module. Additionally, the selfie camera retains a 16MP sensor.

This year, Xiaomi has revamped the battery setup. The F6 Pro is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging (both Poco models include the appropriate charger in the box). It achieves a full charge in just 19 minutes. However, wireless charging has been omitted. For reference, the F5 Pro featured a 5,160mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 30W wireless charging.

The Poco F6 Pro starts at $500 and offers black and white color options.

