UAE President Commits to Invest $10 Billion in Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi today where the president assured UAE’s support in all circumstances and made a commitment to invest $10 billion in multiple sectors in Pakistan.

In a press release, the Prime Minister’s Office said that the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss bilateral relations including cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural, and defense sectors.

The premier underscored the importance of galvanizing existing cooperation and strengthening strategic partnership including in the fields of information technology, renewable energy, and tourism.

The PM highlighted steps taken by the government aimed at ensuring socio-economic stability in the country and building investors’ confidence. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensure meaningful implementation of investment cooperation agreements in the areas of energy, port operations projects, wastewater treatment, food security, logistics, minerals, and banking & financial services.

The prime minister also conveyed gratitude to the UAE leadership for hosting 1.8 million Pakistani diaspora and highlighted Pakistan’s huge human resource potential that could be engaged in multiple sectors.

Both leaders exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest including regional and global developments. The prime minister reiterated his invitation to the UAE President for an official visit to Pakistan which was accepted by the president.

Prime Minister was accompanied by the Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.