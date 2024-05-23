SBP Reserves up $22 Million to Stay Just Above $9 Billion

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $22 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On May 17, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.157 billion, up $22 million compared to $9.136 billion on May 10.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.585 billion, down $41 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.428 billion, registering a decrease of $63 million during the week.