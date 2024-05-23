SBP Reserves up $22 Million to Stay Just Above $9 Billion

By ProPK Staff | Published May 23, 2024 | 8:05 pm

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) rose by $22 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On May 17, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $9.157 billion, up $22 million compared to $9.136 billion on May 10.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $14.585 billion, down $41 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.428 billion, registering a decrease of $63 million during the week.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Rowdy Fan Throws Object at Mahira Khan in Viral Clip
Read more in lens

perspective

Banking Without Boundaries: Advancing Accessibility in Pakistan’s Financial Sector
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>